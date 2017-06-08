Interview: Sonjay Dutt talks about Low-Ki, returning home, his backstage role and more

The X-Division star was in high spirits, in his home country.

by Riju Dasgupta Interview 08 Jun 2017, 22:45 IST

Sonjay Dutt had a pivotal role to play in India

Sonjay Dutt can speak in both English and Hindi but chooses to answer this interview in English. He is a man at peace, among his people, ready to steal the show. We caught up with him and spoke to him ahead of the historic India tapings.

Dutt was a man of many words and was a real pleasure to chat with.

Riju Dasgupta: From an in-ring role to a backstage role as well now... how has the transformation been?

Sonjay Dutt: Oh, it’s busy. It’s a balancing act of performing behind the camera and in front of the camera. It’s a tough balancing act, but it’s not the first time I've done it... so I’m kind of used to it.

RD: Will you be a part of Slammiversary, and if so, in what role?

SD: Yeah, yeah absolutely. I don’t know in what role. But I know that over the next month, I’ll have a better idea.

RD: You’re of Indian origin. How does it feel coming back home?

SD: It's amazing. Just earlier today I tweeted that it feels good to be in a place where I’m the majority and nobody looks at me like I’m different. That feels great you know. I’m home. I’m among my people. My culture, my food, my music; my everything. So, that feeling is something I cherish. I’ve come here so many times... for wrestling, for the family but there’s no better feeling than stepping foot in India and being with the Indian people. Speaking the language, eating the food, experiencing the culture. Just interacting. It’s a great feeling.

RD: Low-Ki made a return to the X-Division recently. What are your feelings about that? He's dominating the division!

SD: First and foremost, I've known Low-Ki for 15 years and we’ve wrestled against each other for almost 15 years! Countless times, we’ve had fights in Japan, America, Canada, all of these places. So seeing him back was great, but what happened to my eye? Everyone saw what happened to my eye and everybody thought it was something he did on purpose. I don't know. I can’t tell. With Low-Ki you can’t take anything out of the realm of possibility. I’m excited to see him back, but I am kinda hesitant.

RD: DZJ is missing from the roster with an injury. When can we see him back?

SD: He should be coming back pretty soon, if not already he's had a return match. He’s no stranger to India. He’s been here in the past. So it’s a shame he couldn’t make it but he’s definitely here in spirit.

RD: What can fans expect from Impact Wrestling?

SD: Fans can expect the greatest live interaction that they’ve ever experienced. It’s said over and over that this is the first time that an American company has come here to produce television. I don’t know what else we can show the Indian people that we are committed!