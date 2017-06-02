Interview: Swoggle talks about his love for pro wrestling, Impact's tapings in India and more

We caught up with the one and only Swoggle.

We caught up with Impact Wrestling star Swoggle during the tapings in Mumbai. Other fans might remember him as Hornswoggle from his time in WWE.

Swoggle spoke to us about his love for wrestling and more. Check out the complete interview below.

Q: How’s it going Swoggle? How’s everything in India?

A: Good, good, good. It’s great to be here?

Q: What are your thoughts on Impact’s historic tapings in India?

A: It’s going to be huge. The fanbase for pro wrestling in India is absolutely astronomical. It’s something that I never knew about – how big wrestling is over here. It’s my first time over here, so I’m very excited to be here and to be a part of Impact, a part of something so huge over here.

Q: What are your thoughts on Slammiverssary and what are you looking forward to? Any message for Rockstar Spud?

A: Spud and I, we’re going to have some fun. I’m not sure if the match will happen at Slammiverssary but if it does, Spud and I we’re going to have some fun.

Q: You’ve been in the business for a long time. What are your favourite memories?

A: There are so many of them, whether it be WrestleMania or Wee-LC and every day I try to make a new one. It’s always ongoing.

Q: Do you have any favourite opponent or match?

A: Wee-LC with El Torito was probably my favourite of all time. We really did some stuff that was unexpected of us, so it was fun to do.

Q: How’s the transition been from WWE to Impact Wrestling, especially with the recent regime change in Impact?

A: I’m excited. Every day is a new day, and it’s always exciting to be able to perform and to have fun in wrestling.

Q: How was your brief spell on the independent scene?

A: It’s ongoing. I’m on the indies every weekend. Almost always a new place and I like to have fun with it. I love wrestling.

Q: Any particular independent promotion where you’re looking to perform where you haven’t yet?

A: I haven’t been a part of PWG yet. It’s top on my list right now.



Q: The fans in India have seen you on television now for over a decade. Any message for your fans in India?

A: Thank you, I guess. It’s a clichéd thing to say but thanks for always supporting wrestling, wrestling as a whole. This is the business that I’ve loved for 30 years now, and it’s awesome.

