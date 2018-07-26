Interview: Tommy Dreamer talks about the next Harcore Legend

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 234 // 26 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tommy!

Tommy Dreamer is not just a hardcore legend but a legend in all aspects of pro-wrestling. A former ECW World Champion, Dreamer has made his mark in all major pro-wrestling promotions including WWE, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and ROH. He even runs his own successful promotion called House of Hardcore.

He was last seen in a hardcore match against his former friend Eddie Edwards which was one of the most brutal matches in Impact history.

I had the chance to talk to Tommy Dreamer on a telecon and here is what he had to say:

SK: From the current crop of Impact Wrestling Superstars, who do you think has the best shot of, or deserves to be called the next Hardcore Legend?

Tommy: Oh man! That's a good question. Here, I would like to say that the term"'Hardcore" has been bastardized to a certain extent, in the sense that with the term hardcore people think about blood, tables or chairs.

To me, hardcore is a work ethic and Hardcore was basically WWE's word for ECW and in ECW we did everything we could to put on a great performance for the fans. So in Impact, I'd say every single would be hardcore because everybody goes out there and busts their butts to entertain the fans, no matter what situation they have been in.

To answer your question, and talk about the hardcoreness of what you are saying, I would say Sami Callihan and maybe Pentagon Jr; and even though he is a Lucha and wrestles Lucha style, if you go back and watch his Lucha Underground matches... he gets pretty hardcore.

Do you agree with Dreamer's choice, or do you think someone else is more deserving of this title? Tell us in the comments!

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.