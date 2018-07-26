Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Interview: Tommy Dreamer talks about the next Harcore Legend

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
234   //    26 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST

Tommy!
Tommy!

Tommy Dreamer is not just a hardcore legend but a legend in all aspects of pro-wrestling. A former ECW World Champion, Dreamer has made his mark in all major pro-wrestling promotions including WWE, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and ROH. He even runs his own successful promotion called House of Hardcore.

He was last seen in a hardcore match against his former friend Eddie Edwards which was one of the most brutal matches in Impact history.

I had the chance to talk to Tommy Dreamer on a telecon and here is what he had to say:

SK: From the current crop of Impact Wrestling Superstars, who do you think has the best shot of, or deserves to be called the next Hardcore Legend?

Tommy: Oh man! That's a good question. Here, I would like to say that the term"'Hardcore" has been bastardized to a certain extent, in the sense that with the term hardcore people think about blood, tables or chairs.

To me, hardcore is a work ethic and Hardcore was basically WWE's word for ECW and in ECW we did everything we could to put on a great performance for the fans. So in Impact, I'd say every single would be hardcore because everybody goes out there and busts their butts to entertain the fans, no matter what situation they have been in.

To answer your question, and talk about the hardcoreness of what you are saying, I would say Sami Callihan and maybe Pentagon Jr; and even though he is a Lucha and wrestles Lucha style, if you go back and watch his Lucha Underground matches... he gets pretty hardcore.

Do you agree with Dreamer's choice, or do you think someone else is more deserving of this title? Tell us in the comments!

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling/ TNA Tommy Dreamer
Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
Interview: Sami Callihan reveals how he ruined the life...
RELATED STORY
Seven things you need to know about Impact Wrestling's...
RELATED STORY
Interview: Johnny Impact reveals if his faction in Lucha...
RELATED STORY
Fight Network Launches In The UK
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling/WWE News: Moose comments on why he hated...
RELATED STORY
Interview: Scott Steiner discusses over-scripted promos,...
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars who did well in TNA
RELATED STORY
From The WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: WWE apparently still...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Interview with Josh Mathews, KM & Fallah Bahh...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Kiera Hogan recalls her WWE tryout...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us