Interview: Rosemary talks about the dissolution of Decay, the GFW Women's Championship and more

Interviewing Rosemary is no easy feat. Clad from head to toe in makeup, never breaking character, Rosemary is a woman who lives her gimmick to the absolute fullest. At many points during the interview, we admit that she gave our team the heebie-jeebies. On her maiden trip to India, we caught up with the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and this is what she had to say to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

#1: Hello, Rosemary...

Rosemary: (in an eerie drawl): Hello...

#2- You’ve held the Knockouts Title for a long time now. Who do you think is your biggest threat right now?

Rosemary: The Biggest threat? For this title? Not so much! But we have noticed that there is another Women's Title floating around on the roster (referring to Sienna and the GFW Women's Championship). That is the threat you've been noticing. We are the only true Champion. The skunk (referring to Sienna)...she carries something we desire. For we to become the only true champion. Then there would be no stopping The Hive or us.

#3- So you turned against Sienna last...

Rosemary: (yells) We were never friends with the skunk. We were at warheads. Turned on her? No. Put on her notice. Yes.

#4- Crazzy Steve is no longer a part of Impact Wrestling. Abyss is now a lawyer. So you're on your own now...

Rosemary: The Monster. We see him, but we can’t hear him. Steve. Gone. Gone...We have work to do. We cannot dwell on the death of the family. The Hive demands focus. Focus.

#5- Final question. What can fans in India expect from you?

Rosemary: Death. Destruction. Chaos. Blood. Lust. Everything that we’ve shown everywhere else but here. You’ve been warned. The demon is here.

#6- Okay, one last question

Rosemary: (angry) You said the last one was the last.

#7- Sorry. Is Allie your friends now? (Rosemary saved Allie from Sienna in a recent episode of Impact Wrestling)

Rosemary: The Hive has demanded she be under our protection. The shadow wants us to watch over her. We do not profess to know what the shadow thinks, but we do not question it. The shadow commands. The demon assassin awaits.

