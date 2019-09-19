Introducing... Fierce Females and Shield Pro Wrestling star - Rosie Nyte

Rosie Nyte is one to watch!

Women's wrestling has undergone an incredible transformation over the past decade, and one place that's most definitely been at the forefront of that resurgence is Scotland.

I previously decided that the readers of Sportskeeda Wrestling most definitely had to be introduced to was recent ICW debutant and current Shield Pro Wrestling Almost Pro Women’s Champion Angel Hayze - so the only logical step has to be to shine a light on her upcoming challenger for that very championship title - Rosie Nyte!

Next on this continuous road, walking away NEW women’s champion, the only person upset will be Angel. 🔥👊🏻 https://t.co/PsBvAX4fy5 — Rosie Nyte (@RosieNyteUK) September 18, 2019

Nyte, like Hayze, is a fellow PBW Academy graduate, training under Insane Championship Wrestling star Kid Fyte and Nyte's first match was actually against Hayze - and the pair are set to clash for the ultimate prize at a promotion both women have made their mark in, Shield Pro Wrestling.

The incredibly athletic Rosie Nyte has been plying her trade all across Scotland and beyond over the past year and change, wrestling for the likes of Fierce Females - home to stars such as Debbie Keitel, who made her NXT UK television debut just this week.

Nyte previously described herself as "punk, unpredictable and random" - and you can certainly see why when she gets in the ring!

Rosie Nyte has had a monumental rise over the past 12 months, wrestling the likes of Angel Hayze, Anastasia and Ashley Vega - showing all the promise in the world, and immense acrobatic and athletic ability to match!

Rosie Nyte is undoubtedly one of Scotland's rising stars in wrestling, and you can bet you'll be seeing a lot more of this Fierce Female in the future!

You can follow Rosie Nyte on Twitter here and on Facebook here.

