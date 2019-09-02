WWE News: Debbie Keitel debuts at NXT UK tapings

Photos: Beyond Gorilla // John Morrissey

Last night, history was made as WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales took place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff and it's full speed ahead as the venue is hosting NXT UK tapings for the next three episodes tonight.

Well, one big talking point from the tapings came in the form of Debbie Keitel appearing!

CAUTION: Spoilers ahead!

Galway-born Keitel made her NXT UK debut when she took on Rhea Ripley at the tapings in Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

Debbie Keitel's WWE tryout

Fierce Females star Keitel had her tryout for WWE back in June, which we asked her all about in July.

Of course, you recently had a WWE tryout at the new NXT UK Performance Centre. How did that go, and what was that experience like?

It was probably one of the toughest things I've ever done. I learned so much about myself and what I'm capable of. It's an experience that I will never forget.

I keep pinching myself because this experience has been so surreal. I will never forget this moment ❤ Today, I'm patting myself on the back 💪



What a privilege to share this experience with such incredible women. #NXTUK



Credit 📷 @BeyondGorilla_ pic.twitter.com/MVVeleRhvw — Debbie Keitel (@DebbieKeitel) June 7, 2019

Who is Debbie Keitel?

Keitel, from Galway, wrestles regularly for Fierce Females in Glasgow and has wrestled for Pro Wrestling Elite and Pro Wrestling: EVE - which current NXT UK stars Piper Niven and Kay Lee Ray raved to me about when I spoke to them a few months back.,

Debbie also opened up about her character in our interview.

Debbie Keitel is beautiful but dangerous. She is absolutely stunning...until she opens her mouth. I've often described my character as the love child of Cruella de Vil and Quentin Tarantino.

The name and character stem from my love for Russ Meyer's '60s B movies, with a little Scorsese thrown into the mix.

You can read our entire interview with Debbie Keitel here.

