Io Shirai retains NXT Women's Championship against Toni Storm

Tonight on WWE NXT, Toni Storm faced Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship to open up the episode.

In a fast-paced back-and-forth match inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, Shirai was able to thwart Storm's offenses and successfully defend her title against the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

One has to wonder how Storm will regain her bearings. Tonight's match was her second straight failed attempt to become NXT Women's Champion, although this was her first one-on-one encounter with Shirai.

Io Shirai is still the Queen of the NXT women's division

Having been the NXT Women's Champion for more than 277 days, Shirai currently sits at the helm of the Black and Gold brand's women's division. Ever since she won the championship at TakeOver: In Your House, Shirai has successfully defended it against many opponents.

As mentioned above, tonight was no different as The Genius of the Sky held her ground against the former NXT UK Women's Champion.

At one point, it looked like Storm would take away the championship from Shirai's grasp after hitting the Storm Zero. However, Shirai pulled through and made Storm tap out to the crossface after the latter missed a flying headbutt.