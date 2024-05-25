Irate WWE star to cost Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring? Exploring turn of events

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul later tonight at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. However, there’s a possibility that AJ Styles, irate over his plea being rejected by Nick Aldis, could interfere in this match to cost Rhodes his championship.

For those who might not know, Styles had a backstage meeting with Aldis during the recent episode of SmackDown, where he demanded another shot at Cody Rhodes’ World Title. However, the SmackDown GM rejected this demand, which has led to speculation that a furious AJ Styles could attack the Undisputed Champion at King and Queen of the Ring and attempt to cost him the title.

This move could be motivated by Styles’ desire to reignite his rivalry with Cody Rhodes and eventually earn another chance at the World Championship.

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 25, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold at this Saudi Arabian PLE and whether AJ Styles’ frustration will manifest in tonight’s show.

What could happen next if AJ Styles attacks Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring 2024?

If the above probable scenario comes true, it’s conceivable that Cody Rhodes will call out AJ Styles in the fallout episode of SmackDown after the PLE. During this possible confrontation, Styles could express that he had no other option left to secure another World Title shot besides attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Despite Styles’ explanation, The American Nightmare might still refuse to give him another title shot, stating that he wants new stars to emerge as his contenders. This potential scenario could lead to the veteran once again launching a vicious attack on Rhodes out of frustration. This attack further prompts the arrival of Nick Aldis, who will attempt to stop The Phenomenal One in his tracks.

Additionally, Styles' actions could frustrate Aldis, who wants AJ to earn the title shot rightfully like every other superstar. The tension between Nick Aldis and the former WWE Champion could eventually build up, leading to the in-ring comeback of The Modern-Day Gladiator.

The Stamford-based promotion could then set up a match between Styles and Aldis at SummerSlam 2024, which would surely be a barn burner.

