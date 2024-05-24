Nick Aldis rejects major WWE star's request for title match; he gets visibly upset

A major WWE Superstar has requested a title match but Nick Aldis has turned him down during tonight's edition of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. It is the final edition of the blue brand before WWE King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night.

AJ Styles approached Nick Aldis backstage during SmackDown tonight and requested to face the winner of the match between Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring. Aldis noted that he has all the respect in the world for Styles, but he simply cannot just give him a title match because he wants it.

The SmackDown GM informed Styles that he would have to earn another opportunity at the title. Styles said that he doesn't have the time to do that and Aldis responded by saying he couldn't help him. Styles was upset with Aldis and walked out of the room at the end of the segment.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, AJ Styles challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2024 in France. The Phenomenal One put forth a solid effort but was unable to dethrone The American Nightmare.

Nick Aldis praises WWE SmackDown star

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently praised Jade Cargill and noted that she has "the look" of a star.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, the former NWA Champion discussed Jade Cargill's striking appearance. He stated that the Women's Tag Team Champion passes "the airport test" and captures the attention of fans wherever she goes.

"She is a force, right? I think one of the things you talk about in wrestling, and I feel like it has become bit of a sort of taboo subject is the look. But to me, sorry I am always going to be of the opinion that the look is tremendously important. And to me nobody has ever really had the look in more of a way than Jade Cargill does right? You hear about the old adage. The airport test. I have been in the airport with Jade Cargill and watched people you know, just head turning... She is very magnetic," claimed Aldis. [0:47 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

AJ Styles has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE so far. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead.