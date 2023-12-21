Is 30-year-old WWE superstar the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns as champion? Exploring the likelihood

Roman Reigns could be reaching the point where he loses his Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The number of challengers for The Tribal Chief has been piling up lately in the form of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and more. However, the one to take it from him could be someone else altogether.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns announced Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. The Head of the Table wanted to acknowledge The Enforcer's contribution since joining the group in WWE.

While this may look like an honor and something for the future, it could also lead to immediate greed. Sikoa's confidence could get sky-high instantly, and he may want to do much more than be Roman Reigns' wall of protection.

The former NXT North American Champion could go on his own away from Roman Reigns. At the Royal Rumble or after the PLE, we could see Sikoa turn on Reigns. This could lead to a championship match at the Elimination Chamber or, even WrestleMania.

Wrestling industry veteran feels Roman Reigns will not lose his WWE Championship any time soon

Beating Reigns is one thing that is on everyone's mind in the WWE. Multiple rumors are floating online that The Tribal Chief is set to lose his WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. After that event, he could be on his way out or take a long break. However, one wrestling veteran doesn't feel the same.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter, According to the NWA Hall of Famer, the company is not yet ready to see Reigns taken out clean.

"I see the end with somebody beating Roman Reigns, but I don't think the WWE is ready to do that yet." [27:13 onwards]

Fans hope that WrestleMania XL isn't the last for the Tribal Chief in the WWE. The return of CM Punk and the emergence of many upcoming superstars could take place and make some dream matches come to fruition.