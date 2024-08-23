Is Alexa Bliss coming back to WWE? Exploring her status

Alexa Bliss has been out of WWE for 19 months now. Her last appearance was in late January 2023, when she took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

She has been out for one and a half years due to maternity leave. Since giving birth to her first child in November, she has hinted at a WWE return several times.

The expectation is that she will return, still it remains unknown when this will happen.

WWE has teased Alexa Bliss' return

WWE has been teasing Alexa Bliss' return for months, but the creative hasn't brought her back yet.

There was speculation that she would return at SummerSlam, which took place in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, but she didn't show up.

A premium live event would be the perfect place for her to come back. Thus, we could see her at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

She has been linked to The Wyatt Sicks

For months now, Alexa Bliss has been linked to the Wyatt Sicks. The faction has felt its presence since its inception, and she would be a great addition as the final member.

Meanwhile, she could come back and target Nikki Cross, who appears to be the only member of the faction still in search of direction.

She could go after WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax

Coming back to RAW wouldn't give Alexa Bliss a title opportunity right away due to the ongoing rivalry between the reigning Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley, which is far from over.

On the other hand, a move to SmackDown would make more sense, as it would re-ignite the feud with the new WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax.

Bliss could return as a face and collide with Jax and Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, who have both done a great job as heels.

The coming episodes of SmackDown and RAW could shed more light on when the former champion could return.

