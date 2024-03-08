Is Alexa Bliss hinting at a massive WWE comeback? Analyzing the potential teaser she shared on social media 

Alexa Bliss hasn’t appeared in a WWE ring in over a year. The former RAW Women’s Champion was last seen in action at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She’d eventually fail to beat Bianca Belair for the title at the January 28 Premium Live Event.

Fans are looking forward to The Goddess returning to the squared circle. It seems Bliss might have some good news for the WWE Universe as she recently dropped a potential teaser on social media.

Word on the internet is that the designer for Bliss is working on a new jacket for the WWE Superstar. The post doesn’t provide a timeline for the 32-year-old’s potential return to active in-ring competition, but we can speculate that it will happen sooner rather than later.

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, became parents in November 2023. The couple announced the birth of their daughter via a video on their Instagram. Hendrix Rouge Cabrera was born on November 27.

Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on her absence from WWE

The former multi-time world champion was asked to comment on her WWE hiatus during an interview with The Messenger from 2023.

Bliss revealed that being away from the company can be good for a performer.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going." [H/T The Messenger]

It remains to be seen if Bliss will return to WWE in time for WrestleMania XL.

