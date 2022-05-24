Is Asuka ready for another WWE RAW Women's Championship run?

Perhaps no other WWE performer has entered the main roster quite like Asuka did. When The Empress of Tomorrow finally got the call up, she left the ranks of NXT with an undefeated record and relinquished the women's title in her last night there.

WWE signed the talented performer from the Joshi ranks of Japan and knew right away they had something special. Asuka's air of mystery, along with her superb arsenal of strikes and suplexes, immediately won over the audience.

After making it to the RAW roster, she continued her winning streak all the way to the 914-day mark before Charlotte Flair finally defeated her at WrestleMania. Despite losing on The Show of Shows, The Empress of Tomorrow has been pretty decorated thus far.

The Japanese sensation has captured the RAW Women's Championship on two prior occasions and the Smackdown title once. She's been a Royal Rumble winner and held tag team gold twice, once with Kairi Saine and the other with Charlotte Flair.

She recently returned to RAW after being out for an extended amount of time. She defeated Becky Lynch on last week's show to springboard into the number one contender spot and now has her sights set on Bianca Belair.

Asuka is now poised to challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell

Even though Asuka is a proven main event performer, is she the one who will be penciled in to beat The EST? Belair has been on a roll lately, and she's absolutely adored by the WWE Universe, so it's unlikely that the creative team will want to take the title off her this soon.

However, Asuka is equally popular among the fanbase, and a victory for her at this premium live event would be a great shot in the arm for The Empress of Tomorrow. It could also be indicative that this feud could carry on beyond just Hell in a Cell and possibly extend into SummerSlam.

Asuka is certainly the type of performer who can be put in any situation and make it work. She's that versatile in the ring. Win or lose, she will more than likely have a memorable match with Belair for the belt.

While Bianca may retain her title at Hell in a Cell, this match represents an opportunity for Asuka to make a huge statement going forward. She can scream out to the world that she's back in the hunt, that she's still one of the best in the world, and that most of all... No one is ready for Asuka.

Should Asuka defeat Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

