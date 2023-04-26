Is Bad Bunny involved with a WWE superstar? Dating history explored

Popular music personality and WWE star Bad Bunny's dating timeline has been a constantly evolving theme. The 29-year-old has been linked to fellow rapper Cazzu, accomplished attorney Carliz De La Cruz, who sued him last month for $40 million, and several other women. Bunny usually keeps his relationships under wraps, so little about his current partner is known.

The Grammy Award nominee previously dated jewelry designer Gabriela Berlinger. According to People, they met at a dinner party in Puerto Rico in 2017. Bad Bunny dating Gabriela made headlines when they started appearing on the red carpet together. However, they seem to have split somewhere around 2022.

Since his split with Gabriela Berlinger, Bad Bunny has kept a low profile regarding his relationships. Is he dating a fellow WWE superstar? The answer is no. Bunny is rumored to be involved with Kendall Jenner. The latter reportedly had a fallout with NBA player Devin Booker in October last year, after which she was seen with the music icon many times.

Multiple sources are convinced that Bad Bunny is dating Kendall Jenner. In February, they were seen hanging out with Hailey and Justin Bieber at an eatery in Los Angeles. The duo even left the Oscars ceremony together the following month. Neither Bunny nor Jenner have confirmed their relationship, though.

WWE star Bad Bunny performed during the Coachella 2023

The 22nd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Renowned personalities such as Rosilla, Becky G, and Diljit Dosanjh were part of the event. Bad Bunny gave an electrifying musical performance during the second week of Coachella.

Gabriela Berlinger and Kendall Jenner were seen accompanying the rapper. They were spotted together in his VIP lounge and sparked much interest from the paparazzi. Kendall was seen dancing during his performance, along with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez.

Bunny seems to have got the best of both worlds. Besides continuing to succeed in the musical field, he has made strides in his wrestling goals. The celebrity superstar was a part of WWE WrestleMania 39 as a commentator but played a vital role in Rey Mysterio's win over Dominik Mysterio.

Following the interference at the Show of Shows, Bunny has been launched into a program with Judgment Day member, Damian Priest. Both are scheduled to have a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash on May 6.

