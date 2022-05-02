Bayley was one of WWE's most integral acts in 2020-21. Unfortunately, fans haven't seen her in a long time.

The company recently released multiple superstars, which may prompt fans to wonder if The Role Model is one of them. We've got the answer for you.

Is Bayley still signed with WWE?

The answer is yes. Multiple superstars have felt the wrath of WWE's bulk releases in the past couple of years, including Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black. Fortunately, the "Ding Dong, Hello!" host wasn't one of them. She suffered an ACL injury back in 2021 and has been recovering from it ever since.

Although it's strange to think that WWE would consider letting one of its biggest stars go, stranger things have happened in recent years. That said, it seems as though the former SmackDown Women's Champion is safe from the chopping block at the moment.

Bayley continues to tease her return to WWE

The Role Model has always been interactive on social media, but she seems to have taken it to another level since her injury. Over the last few months, she's gone the extra mile to remain in the eyes of fans and get inside the heads of her enemies.

Bayley recently set her sights on current NXT 2.0 Superstar Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray). Both were engaged in a heated conversation on Twitter. When WWE posted a GIF featuring the Scottish Superstar on April 26, The Role Model retweeted it to call out Alba Fyre.

Fyre replied by quoting "Fight me." In response, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said she had a better idea.

This isn't the first time Bayley has teased her in-ring return, as she's been antagonizing her fellow WWE Superstars for months. In an Instagram live post from December, she gave an update on her injury as well as a warning to the locker room:

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley. (H/T: Fightful)

It's only a matter of time before fans finally see the veteran back in WWE. Whom do you think she should face in her comeback match? Let us know in the comments section!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell