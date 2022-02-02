Is Becky Lynch the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion?

Becky Lynch had a reputation for being an underdog in the early stages of her career. Despite being the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion in 2016, many critics believed the Irish Lass Kicker would be better off chasing title glory as she could not be seen as a credible champion.

Big Time Becks shattered that belief after winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles at WrestleMania 35. Since then, Lynch has been one of the most dominant forces in WWE.

Her achievements as a champion are not something to be overlooked. Since becoming the champ, the Irish superstar has broken several unexpected records.

But does she also hold the record for being the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion?

Becky Lynch's first RAW Women's Championship reign went on for more than a year

Yes, Becky Lynch is indeed the person who has held the RAW Women's title for the most number of days.

The Man first won the prestigious title by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. The win kicked off a historic title reign that lasted 398 days.

Apart from Big Time Becks, no other woman has been able to hold the RAW Women's title for more than a year. The only other superstars to surpass 200+ days as the Champion are Ronda Rousey, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

In May 2020, Becky revealed to the world that she was pregnant, which meant she had to relinquish her championship. Thus, Lynch's first reign ended without her losing to anyone.

The Man regained her beloved title in October 2021, after she exchanged her Smackdown Women's Championship with Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch was challenged by an unexpected name on WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW centered around Ronda Rousey's return to pro wrestling.

Ronda said that Becky Lynch wasn't on the same level as hers, seemingly hinting that she is going to face Charlotte at WrestleMania 38. The statement brought out Big Time Becks, who claimed that Rousey could never beat her.

The Baddest Woman on the planet brought down her arch-rival with a takedown and told Becky to wait until Friday for her answer. After Rousey's departure, the champion was joined in the ring by Lita.

The WWE Hall of Famer challenged Becky Lynch to a match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. The champion hesitated a bit but ultimately accepted Lita's massive challenge.

