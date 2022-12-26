Is Becky Lynch snubbing WWE for Hollywood?

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently marked her debut in Hollywood. Her role as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock was hailed by fans. That would have given her confidence in her acting abilities and encouraged her to think about taking up more projects.

Lynch is currently a full-time wrestler in WWE. She is arguably the biggest female star on the company's roster. She recently returned to the company after a long time away due to injury and showed the WWE Universe that she hadn't lost a step.

Whenever a WWE Superstar goes to Hollywood, chances are they will slowly make the transition into acting. From The Rock to John Cena, The Man has multiple benchmarks to look at.

According to her husband, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Becky Lynch is indeed targeting a career in Hollywood.

“Whether we go wherever she (Lynch) wants to, her acting career is starting to perk up a little bit and that’s where she wants to go, and so if we end up in that direction and that takes us out west, so be it. If not, then here we are.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

If her appearance on Young Rock is anything to go by, Big Time Becks has the acting chops to do well in the industry. Fans have been hurt before by Rocky and Cena, and Lynch leaving the WWE Universe would be a tragic day as well.

The Rock approves of Becky Lynch's Hollywood career

Becky Lynch's Hollywood aspirations have received a major seal of approval. Said seal came from one of the biggest stars in the industry, The Rock. He has worked with her in the ring and recently hailed her acting abilities.

Rock launched Lynch on the Young Rock show. He announced on Instagram that she would be playing the role of Cyndi Lauper and praised what she brought to the table.

"Cool news alert 🚨Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast 🔥🔥Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it."

The Man impressed everyone with her portrayal of Lauper. Her performance will surely see her cast in more prominent roles.

The Man impressed everyone with her portrayal of Lauper. Her performance will surely see her cast in more prominent roles.

