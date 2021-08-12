Is Becky Lynch still signed with WWE? Here are all the details you need to know

Becky Lynch is still signed with WWE and is expected to make her return later this year. It has been reported that Becky Lynch will be in attendance at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday, August 21st. Whether she will make an on-screen appearance remains to be seen.

Becky Lynch captured our hearts in 2018 by becoming 'The Man' and went on to the main-event WrestleMania the following year. Lynch was last seen on WWE on May 11th, 2020, when she announced that she would be taking time off due to her pregnancy.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Becky has previously teased a potential return. However, as seen in the tweet above, 'The Man' has yet to make an official return to the WWE roster. Fightful Select confirmed in June that Lynch was at the WWE Performance Center. She was said to look 'jacked' and 'like she never left.'

In April, WWE President Nick Khan also confirmed, that Becky would return "at a certain point in time in the not too distant future."

When was Becky Lynch's last match?

Becky Lynch's last televised match with the WWE Universe in attendance was against Asuka on February 10th, 2020. Lynch's last in-ring match for WWE was against Shayna Baszler on Night One of the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view. 'The Man' successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship. Of course, this event was held with no fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Lynch eventually passed her championship to Asuka when she announced her pregnancy. She described what it meant for her to pass the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka to Sports Illustrated:

"Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a badass and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me." Becky Lynch said. (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Becky Lynch is due to return imminently. One thing's for sure, that the WWE Universe will go ballistic when "The Man's" music hits.

Edited by Vedant Jain