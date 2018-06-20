Is Big Cass's release a loss for WWE?

Will WWE loose a lot with Big Cass's release?

He is released now, and you can't stop that

William Morrissey (Ring Name: Big Cass) is a 7 feet tall wrestler and you can't teach that.

No matter which part of the world you come from, you must have heard the news of Big Cass's release from the WWE, which happened today.

Big Cass worked as a wrestler in WUW( World of Unpredictable Wrestling ) as Big Bill Young, before signing with WWE.

Although He lost in his debut match against Mason Ryan when FCW became NXT. However, his team with Enzo Amore (another released WWE superstar) really picked up with the audience and they were called up to the main roster. He became a heel, after it was revealed that he is the person who attacked Enzo Amore.

After this revelation, his career was moving up, but it was cut short due to an injury during a match with Enzo on Raw. He returned back to WWE Television as part of the Superstar shake-up. His return was received well by audiences as he went into a feud with arguably the most amazing wrestler today, Daniel Bryan.

This feud gave him great opportunities to shine as he was a part of Backlash and Money In The Bank pay-per-view, but he lost on both occasions.

He was released on Tuesday, and more details about the incident can be read here.

While he has been released due to the reasons mentioned in the article above, it must be noted that Big Cass had a great in-ring presence and could also cut great promos.

He would make the most of this feud and his promos worked wonders. The promos got everyone glued to the TV screens, as they would wait anxiously for the next action that Big Cass would take.

However, even before this feud could cumulate and end at Summerslam this Summer, WWE decided to release Big Cass. This leaves a void in the Big Cass-Daniel Bryan story, with fans now waiting for another suitable opponent for Bryan.

Big Cass is a rich in-ring talent and now that he and Enzo are both released from WWE, we could see them form a tag team outside WWE, possibly at Impact Wrestling or ROH and become the next big thing in Tag Team Wrestling.

This would also mean that just like Young Bucks, we may see another team that can talk the talk, and walk the walk in the indie scene.

While the reasons stated for Big Cass's release seem to be personal conduct related, we must not forget that WWE has always given Superstars multiple chances, like Jeff Hardy and Roman Reigns despite the two failing during wellness policy checks.

This release has given the independent circuit a lot of options, as Big Cass can be booked in more ways than one and that it could mean a loss for WWE. The company has done the same with Summer Rae and Tenille Dashwood (Emma) in the past and while the former has been busy doing modeling projects, Emma is back in the ring with ROH.

Does this mean that WWE did the wrong thing by pulling the plug on Big Cass? Do you think they should have given the 7 feet wrestler another opportunity?

Share your views in the comments!