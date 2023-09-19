Is Big E returning to WWE? Looking at the chances

Big E is one of the many notable absentees in WWE. Since suffering an injury in early 2022, The New Day member has yet to appear for the Stamford-based promotion. His absence has led to several questions about when he will return.

The answer to such a question is unfortunately not available. Because as of now, there is no official timetable for Big E's return. During an interview, the 37-year-old mentioned doctors have advised him not to wrestle again. He also spoke about retirement in the same interview.

Speaking about retiring, Big E, in an interview, mentioned he would be content with calling it a day if necessary. During an interview with TMZ Sports, The New Day member said his philosophy was to be okay with whatever life brings at him.

He said:

"Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed. ... If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I'm at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn't serve me." [H/T Bleacher Report]

For those unaware, Big E injured himself during a feud against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. During a match against The Brawling Brutes members on March 11, 2022, the 37-year-old landed on his neck after Holland delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

This led to Big E suffering from a broken neck and fractures to C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae.

Big E recently revealed which WWE Superstar deserves to be a world champion

Throughout his career, Big E was fortunate to win the WWE Championship. Similarly, Kofi Kingston realized his dream when he claimed the title in 2019. However, Xavier Woods is the only New Day member yet to win a major championship in WWE.

As per Big E, this is something that must change. During an interview with Steve Fall from Ten Count, the 37-year-old noted that Woods deserved to be champion. The New Day member also spoke about how talented Xavier is. Rallying about why his friend must win the title, he said:

"Yeah, no that's something that obviously, you know, he's so so talented, it's something that we've been pushing for and I just think he's a guy who - people know how talented he is but I still feel like in many ways he's still one of the most underrated guys on the roster. He's still so incredible, so worthy and deserving."

He also added:

"So I always want the best things for both my partners but Woods is definitely a guy who I think is - I'd love to see him get a real run at a singles title. I know he's been talking about the IC Title as of late and then going from there. But yeah, I'd love to see him be a world champion, he's deserving." [From 4:46-5:30]

While it is good to see the injured star back his friend to win a major title, unfortunately, Woods is nowhere to be seen near the title picture on RAW. Currently involved in a tag team with Kofi Kingston, it will be interesting to see what the future brings for Woods.