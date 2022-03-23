Is there blood in WWE 2K22?

Gamers around the globe are currently busy playing WWE 2K22. The game has been a significant improvement from previous entries in the series. As the installment has advanced further in terms of realism, fans have many questions regarding its connection with what they see on TV.

One such query is regarding the presence of blood in the game. Fans have always loved a bloodbath that increases the intensity of a match. Though this has been a rare scenario in present-day WWE due to its no-blood policy, some accidents may still cause bleeding.

So, fans are wondering whether WWE 2K22 has featured blood to match the real-life events?

The answer is yes. The game is Rated T. For those unaware, it stands for teenager and above. The inclusion of blood is a major reason for the 13+ rating of the installment.

Gamers can beat their opponents to such an extent that they start bleeding or may bust their head open via some continuous shots to the head. The stunning graphics of the game make the whole scene look impressive.

How to turn on blood in WWE 2K22?

Some players may prefer not to see bleeding or perhaps some parents do not want their children to witness extreme violence while playing WWE 2K22. The game's developers took note of this while making the game.

Bloodshed is avoidable if the gamer wishes. By default, the game will feature no blood and players will have to toggle it on manually. To enable blood, first go to the main menu.

Then visit the Gameplay tab under which a variety of options are visible. Find the Blood settings under this section and toggle it 'on' or 'off'.

The latest MyFaction mode has a set of restrictions because its gameplay isn't as customizable as other modes. Fortunately, the blood setting can be changed in MyFaction as well.

Have you tried out busting your opponent's head in the game yet? Have you been enjoying the game?

