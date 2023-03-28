Is Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt happening at WrestleMania 39? WWE Hall of Famer suggests a Plan B

Immediately after Elimination Chamber, WWE began building towards Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley, presumably for a massive one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39. Wyatt played his mind games and antics with Lashley, doing the "Muscle Man" dance and even unleashing a sneak attack by Uncle Howdy.

Triple H had fully committed to The Eater of Worlds vs. The All Mighty for The Show of Shows. However, the former Universal Champion was suddenly taken out of WWE programming a few weeks ago. Counting Howdy's assault on Lashley, Wyatt was last seen on television on the March 3 edition of SmackDown.

Reportedly, Wyatt is dealing with an undisclosed health issue that has kept him off the Road to Mania. Consequently, at best, his status for the spectacle in Hollywood is uncertain. Most sources seemed adamant that he would not compete against Lashley at WrestleMania, but none scrapped the match a hundred percent.

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites Bray Wyatt is not cleared. He is dealing with a health issue. That being said, his WrestleMania match hasn't been 100% scrapped yet. Bray Wyatt is not cleared. He is dealing with a health issue. That being said, his WrestleMania match hasn't been 100% scrapped yet.

The problem did not go unnoticed by the WWE family. Hall of Famer Booker T provided a short-term solution and a last-minute plan to get Bobby Lashley on the card.

The five-time WCW champion proposed that Lashley face LA Knight at The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend. Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of Fame, the retired legend expanded on his intriguing pitch.

"To work with someone like LA Knight, I think it'd be really cool for Bobby Lashley, especially because it could turn into an angle," Booker T said. "This just might be the beginning. It could turn into something and these guys can actually get a chance to go out there and work with each other, house shows, whatnot."

Booker T has written Bray Wyatt off his WrestleMania plans, but his alternative seems intriguing, especially with Stone Cold Steve Austin looming in the background.

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley may be pushed after WrestleMania

Considering the time and energy WWE had devoted to the Wyatt-Lashley saga, it seems anti-climactic for the feud to conclude without a definitive layoff. However, expect the two rivals to pick up right where they left off once the former Universal Champion is cleared to return.

Another thing to note in this fiasco is Uncle Howdy's involvement. There is no confirmation of the official identity of the mysterious figure. He may be Wyatt or an entirely different character. Assuming the latter, Howdy could replace his 'nephew' for the time being.

After WrestleMania, Howdy could begin targeting Lashley again, playing all the usual mind games. These teases could continue until Wyatt is cleared to return to the ring for a one-on-one match with his rival.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes