Booker T was a central figure during the critically acclaimed Monday Night Wars. He won the WCW Tag Team Championship a record 11 times and the WCW Television Championship a record six times.

Additionally, he was also the last person to hold the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Championship before the titles went to WWE. The world champion then went to World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and shined throughout his time there.

T is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, a Grand Slam Champion, and is widely regarded as the best King of the Ring winner. With such a prolific career, fans wonder whether his accomplishments helped him make it to the Hall of Fame.

So, is Booker T in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Yes, he is in the Hall of Fame. In fact, he has had the honor of being inducted into the acclaimed category twice. He was initially inducted as an individual in 2013 by his brother Stevie Ray, with whom he won the WCW Tag Team titles ten times.

Six years later, both brothers were inducted into the category for their highly decorated tag team called The Harlem Heat. This makes Booker T one of the eight superstars to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

Booker T will induct her wife Queen Sharmell into the Hall of Fame this year

Booker T and his brother have already made it to the hallowed hall, and 2022 will feature his wife being inducted as well. The man inducting her into the Hall of Fame is the Harlem Heat himself.

Sharmell had a couple of stints in the company, first as a wrestler and then as a valet for her husband. Her second stint garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

While her husband became King Booker, she also started calling herself Queen Sharmell and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as such.

