Is Braun Strowman retiring following his WWE release? Likely truth revealed

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Monster of All Monsters was released from his contract following the recent roster cuts the company has conducted.
Amid the recent release, rumors were widespread online suggesting that Braun Strowman might consider retiring from professional wrestling after getting cut from WWE for the second time. Moreover, Strowman posted a cryptic tweet from his vacation to strengthen the buzz and hinted at his potential retirement.
Fans are now wondering whether Strowman is actually considering retirement. The answer is seemingly no.
Braun seemingly shut all the speculations floating around his retirement as he posted yet another photo from his Bahamas vacation while working out, captioned, “We always working.”
This suggests that he is going nowhere and might return to the ring as soon as his non-compete clause ends.
The real reason why Braun Strowman was released from WWE
While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran reporter Dave Meltzer revealed the real reason for Braun Strowman’s second-time release from the Stamford-based promotion.
Meltzer revealed that The Monster Among Men’s massive WWE salary factored in his release from the professional wrestling juggernaut. After initially being released from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021, Strowman returned to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2022, after Triple H took over the company's creative control.
“He is the one that the salary was high,” Meltzer stated. “One person told me that they felt he was being... he was paid more than how they were using him, I guess is the best way to put it, but salary played a part in this,” Meltzer stated.
It will be interesting to see how the future unfolds for Braun Strowman and where he possibly lands after his 90-day non-competing clause ends. One thing is certain - fans want to see the Monster of All Monsters back in action soon.