Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars to ever step into pro-wrestling. His dominating persona has made him a star in both WWE as well as UFC. Being a famous name, The Beast Incarnate has a lot of fans who want to know more about his personal life.

In a recent promo segment on SmackDown, the former Universal Champion talked to Sami Zayn about how they can be friends, as both are Canadians. However, Lesnar was born in the United States.

Is Brock Lesnar American or Canadian?

The answer is both. He was born in Webster, South Dakota, United States, but later moved to Canada where he lives on his farm in Saskatchewan. A few years ago, he obtained Canadian citizenship, establishing himself as a citizen of both nations.

Brock Lesnar previously chose to represent Canada instead of the United States while working for UFC. When asked about why he decided to represent Canada, he simply said that he represents Canada because he lives there.

"Quite simple: I live there. That's how simple it is," said Brock Lesnar.

Why does Brock Lesnar live on a farm?

This may be a question that might has surfaced in your head. We've got you covered.

The reason the former WWE Champion lives on a fam is related to his early life. He lived on a dairy farm for the majority of his childhood. In a 2013 interview, he explained the reason behind him wanting to become a Canadian citizen.

"I grew up on a farm. I love the country. I like the wildlife. I like everything that Saskatchewan has to offer," Lesnar said during an event in Canada in 2013. "I just want to raise my kids on the farm and have them grow up learning how to work on the farm and building that strong work ethic, just like I did." said Lesnar.

Since his WWE return at SummerSlam 2021, Brock Lesnar has been wearing attire that represents the farmer inside him. It is interesting to see that such a star loves to live on a farm, and wants his kids to experience it too.

