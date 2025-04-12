Is Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE? Recent SmackDown hint analyzed

The name of Brock Lesnar always receives a significant buzz among the WWE Universe. The latest episode of SmackDown saw a rare mention of the former world champion. This happened when Cody Rhodes mentioned Lesnar in his promo and sent a message to John Cena.

While talking about his undying spirit when in the squared circle, the American Nightmare mentioned the names of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He only used the first name of The Beast Incarnate and mentioned him as 'Brock'. The reason why he mentioned the former World Champion is that he told both Lesnar and Reigns that he doesn't flinch but rather fights in the ring.

This mention of the 47-year-old star has sparked curiosity among fans as to whether the reference is a hint toward his potential WWE comeback. Unfortunately, despite the hint, the mention of Lesnar is not a sign of his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Previously, fans have seen the name of the Beast getting incorporated into major storylines but no return took place.

Even back in October 2024 when Brock Lesnar's name was dropped by Seth Rollins, reports confirmed that there was no discussion for the comeback of the Beast. The only rationale behind his name reference was to accentuate the current stories and has nothing to do with Brock's return.

So, as the Undisputed WWE Champion has a history with Brock Lesnar, his name was seemingly mentioned to only further the Rhodes-Cena story.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes faced each other in a trifecta of matches in 2023. Their last match was on the year's SummerSlam with Rhodes winning the contest and the rivalry 2-1.

When Brock Lesnar is expected to make his WWE return?

The fans of the Beast Incarnate are surely eagerly awaiting his comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Regardless, there is no expected timeline yet for the comeback of Lesnar.

Even recently a fan claimed that he met the 47-year-old star and during the interaction, The Beast affirmed his retirement from the squared circle. It seems that although this was not officially confirmed, Lesnar does not expect to be back in the squared circle soon.

So, fans of Lesnar can only wait for any official news or update regarding the comeback of The Beast.

