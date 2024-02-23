Is Brock Lesnar a playable character in WWE 2K24? Exploring his rumored removal

Brock Lesnar is one of the most prominent stars in the history of WWE. As The Beast Incarnate, he is one of the most legendary combat athletes in the sports world. Nevertheless, recent issues involving him and former company chairman Vince McMahon have put him in an unfamiliar position. As a result, people are questioning his involvement in future WWE endeavors, such as WWE 2K24.

The WWE 2K franchise has entertained the WWE Universe and gamers alike for years now. And, one of the most used characters in the game was likely Brock Lesnar himself. But, with recent developments, many are wondering if Lesnar will even be included in this year's edition. The answer, despite all that has happened, is "Yes", Lesnar is in the game. That said, he is no longer a playable character.

According to multiple reports made to Insider Gaming, it is too late for 2K to remove Brock Lesnar from the game entirely. As such, the creative decision has been made to make him an NPC. There are suggestions, that he could become playable, granted users complete a long set of tasks. But, at the end of the day, he will not be readily available in the game, even though his character and game files are.

Things will surely continue to develop in the months to come. There may be a point where future DLCs and updates will not even include Lesnar at all. Either way, as things stand, his association with the game and likely future editions of the game is now over.

Brock Lesnar was replaced by John Cena on WWE 2K24's cover

WWE 2K24 has a unique significance this year as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania. To honor this milestone, 2K created a special cover for the game showcasing a mix of veteran and current WWE Superstars, including the prominent Brock Lesnar.

However, as mentioned earlier, the controversy surrounding Lesnar has greatly affected his standing in WWE. And, while 2K was not able to take out his character from the game, they did remove him from the WrestleMania 40 edition cover art. In his place now, is The Leader of the Cenation, John Cena.

Regardless, WWE 2K24 is sure to be a fun and entertaining game. Fans around the world will surely be pre-ordering it, with its release scheduled for March 5, 2024.

