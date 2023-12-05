Is Brock Lesnar's daughter following in his footsteps to WWE? Taking a look at her athletic achievements

Brock Lesnar's career as an athlete has been nothing short of spectacular. While Lesnar competed at the top in Amateur Wrestling, American Football, and MMA, he made the most name for himself during his legendary run with WWE. Even today, The Beast Incarnate remains an important part of the WWE roster.

Overall, Lesnar seems to have a great relationship with WWE, and the fans of the promotion have accepted him as well. While the former WWE Champion is currently towards the twilight of his career, there might be another Lesnar who might be preparing to eventually join the Stamford-based promotion.

The other Lesnar in question is Brock's daughter, Mya Lesnar. Like her dad, Mya is known for her athletic prowess. Recently, she was named Student-Athlete of the Week at Colorado State University. Her 18.50-meter shot put attempt, which led to her breaking the school record in women's shot put and leading the nation, is what got her this honor.

His daughter's recent achievement will certainly make Brock Lesnar a proud father. If Mya Lesnar ever decides to pursue a career in wrestling, the Stamford-based promotion would probably accept her with open arms due to how gifted she is athletically.

WWE Veteran wants Brock Lesnar to put a RAW Superstar over

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been on the top with various accomplishments to his name. Lesnar's dominance in the Stamford-based earned him and the company plenty of recognition. However, in recent times, it would be safe to say The Beast Incarnate is focusing on putting talent over.

At SummerSlam 2023, Lesnar did the same for Cody Rhodes. However, WWE Veteran Konnan wants to see the former WWE Champion do the same with Gunther. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said a win against Lesnar would solidify Gunther, and a loss would not affect Lesnar. The WWE Veteran said:

"You solidify Gunther as a top guy and Lesnar has shown in the past that losses don't matter. People love his mystique, his aura, and he always brings it. They'll be interested in the next guy he wrestles." [8:06 - 8:17]

A potential feud between Brock Lesnar and Gunther would be exciting to watch. At Royal Rumble 2023, the duo shared a brief moment inside the ring, and fans have been waiting to see them clash ever since. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books this feud in the near future.

