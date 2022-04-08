In the main event of WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar collided with Roman Reigns in a highly-anticipated Winner-Takes-All encounter. WWE advertised the contest as "The Biggest WrestleMania match of all time," with the winner being crowned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It proved to be one of the better matches of their long-running rivalry. While the bout wasn't at the level of their classic WrestleMania 31 encounter, it was still a hundred times better than their WrestleMania 34 match.

Although Brock Lesnar punished the Universal Champion with a series of Suplexes, he wasn't successful in becoming the undisputed champion. After barely escaping the Kimura Lock, The Tribal Chief laid down his opponent with a Spear to pick up the victory.

Since Lesnar is no longer the champion, people are curious about his status with WWE. They are eager to know what's next for the Beast Incarnate.

Is Brock Lesnar still in WWE?

The answer is yes. As per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Cowboy is all set to appear at WWE's next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, which will take place on May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Rhode Island.

A few local advertisements around Rhode Island have indicated that The Beast Incarnate will be a part of the first post-WrestleMania 38 premium live event.

There are also plans for The Beast to perform at Money in the Bank, which will air on July 2 this year, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It would be interesting to see who Brock Lesnar decides to go after now that his rivalry with Roman Reigns is done and dusted.

Drew McIntyre recently celebrated the second anniversary of his win over Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared a throwback photo captured after his WWE title victory over The Conqueror.

It's been two years since the Scottish Warrior made history by dethroning Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Surprisingly, The Cowboy is yet to avenge the loss he suffered at the hands of McIntyre.

WWE could use Brock Lesnar as a stepping stone for Drew McIntyre before he eventually challenges Roman Reigns. It would be a great way to restore his credibility as a babyface while also allowing fans to relive an entertaining rivalry.

