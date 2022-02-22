Is Brock Lesnar trying to 'cowboy up' ahead of his showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Everyone in the WWE Universe already knew that Brock Lesnar was somewhat of a mountain man. But no one ever suspected it was the Smoky Mountains.

Brock Lesnar rode upon his steed into the southern fried city of Columbia, South Carolina for RAW, looking as much of a mix of country and western since Dolly Parton sang songs alongside Porter Wagoner.

The WWE Champion was sporting a Stetson hat and gaucho sweater like he was part John Wayne, part Cactus Jack.

He mounted the ring steps, climbed into the ring, and grabbed the microphone. He held it against his furry beard, talking with a slight twang in his voice. It was at this point when everyone should have been wondering:

How did Vince McMahon let Brock Lesnar grow up to be a cowboy?

Not only is the babyface version of Brock Lesnar a lot more laid-back and affable, but he's also apparently a Canadian-American combination of an old Calgary stampeder. Yesiree, when he's not throwing bodes around the ring, he's shoveling manure out of the stables.

This is all an exaggeration, but like most things in wrestling, its foundation lies somewhere just beyond real life. It's common knowledge that Lesnar is indeed an outdoorsman and loves to hunt and fish. Having said that, the western garb is sort of a new thing he seems to be trying out lately.

Apparently, it must be working for him because he's carrying around one big, fancy belt buckle: The WWE Championship.

'Cowboy' Brock Lesnar will be in for a proverbial gunfight when he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

With the WWE Champion set to face off against the Universal titleholder, everything is on the line. It's a winner-take-all showdown to prove who the biggest hoss in the entire land is.

Reigns has been so dominant as the Universal Champion that it's hard to bet a plugged nickel against him. He's mowed down the competition and stepped outside the shadows that Lesnar once cast over him. Right now, he's the new sheriff in town.

I reckon it's only fitting that this match will take place between the tumbleweeds of Texas. It's the rightful place for the old gunslinger to face up against the man in black.

We'll see if ol' Blackjack Brock can get the gold and ride away. Or, if he is left lying there, like all the other belt bandits that Roman Reigns faced before him.

