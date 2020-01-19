Is Buddy Murphy being set up for an intense storyline in Seth Rollins' new stable?

Soumyadip Mukherjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Buddy Murphy has joined hands with Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain to form a stable

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black have been conjuring the best matches in WWE in recent memory. While the two have been feuding since TLC and putting up great shows since, Buddy Murphy recently surprised the WWE Universe by aligning with Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain all of a sudden. Although it was anticipated that Buddy Murphy would resort to some form of violence to vent his frustration after his third loss to Aleister Black, it wasn't really expected that he would be pushed into the big league.

Truth be told, Buddy Murphy has gained quite the popularity amongst the WWE Universe and it is apt that he receives the spotlight that he deserves. With The Best Kept Secret gaining entry into the main event picture, it can be expected that WWE would utilize him to create a storyline within the newly formed faction to establish him as one of the top Superstars of the future.

Background

Buddy Murphy had been one of the most dominant Superstars since he made the switch from SmackDown to RAW during the draft last October. After a series of quick wins against a number of Superstars to reaffirm his momentum, he began feuding with Aleister Black and they faced off at TLC where their match would become an instant classic.

Even though Black gained the upper hand, Murphy put up a great performance taking Black to his limits. What it resulted in were two more rematches on weekly episodes of RAW and their feud culminated in the last episode of the Red brand with Murphy losing out to Black once again.

At that moment, it may have seemed like the end of the line for Buddy Murphy but he surprisingly sprung into action again during the night's main event helping Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain to overhaul the team of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show. It was made clear that Seth Rollins, as the Monday Night Messiah, had formed a faction and they would continue to dominate for now. However, what remains to be seen is the turn of events that might occur with respect to Buddy Murphy.

Possibilities

As evidenced by history, every faction in the pro wrestling industry is built so that it can be taken apart brick by brick. While the rogue brick in The Shield was Seth Rollins himself, in this case, it could very well be Buddy Murphy. The reason for such speculation is the fact that AOP is a tag team and they are meant to function together while Seth Rollins is the one who has been explicitly leading the team and refers to himself as the leader.

In such a case, Buddy Murphy is the only logical choice to turn against the others. Although Buddy Murphy has been established as a heel, there is no doubt in anyone's mind that he is quite over with the WWE Universe right now. The fact that his losses did not really affect his credibility makes it all the more reason for us to believe that he would soon be in a storyline that could work towards establishing him as one of the major babyfaces in the not so distant future.

Advertisement

One more reason as to why Murphy should be the one to go against Rollins is the fact that he has displayed a defiant attitude throughout his career. As such, his personality could come into play once again. He could be utilized in the classic stable storylines where Seth Rollins would be the one to dominate and Buddy Murphy looks forward to being in the spotlight himself.

It is only justified that Buddy Murphy be given the spotlight he deserves and be allowed to become a fan favorite. However, what needs to be taken into account is the fact that there are other Superstars as well who should be utilized as top babyfaces during the run of the stable.