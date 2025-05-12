Is Charlotte Flair gone from WWE after she quit on SmackDown? The truth revealed

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair's first appearance since she lost her title match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Queen shocked the fans with her segment on the blue brand as she walked out of the ring in anger and claimed she would never return.

Flair was out there to map out her journey back to the WWE Women’s Championship picture. However, fans kept on booing her, and she grew bitter and left the ring, apparently quitting SmackDown.

Following the segment on the Friday night show last week, fans have wondered if Charlotte Flair has left WWE after she allegedly left the show in rage. The answer is no, the entire segment was to build The Queen’s heel character.

Instead, it appears Flair will return this week, as Alexa Bliss confronted The Queen, hinting at a potential storyline in the coming weeks. The two stars have feuded in the past, with them having several matches over the years. Their last head-to-head encounter came at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in 2021 when Flair defeated Bliss for the RAW Women's Title.

Charlotte Flair breaks silence over alleged new boyfriend

Charlotte Flair’s personal life has always been open and out in the public domain; her dating life came to light and became the talk of the town when Tiffany Stratton mentioned The Queen’s failed marriages in an infamous promo battle before 'Mania.

Recently, the former WWE Women’s Champion took to her Instagram story and busted a recent rumor about her allegedly dating her personal stylist, Brian Valentine. She mockingly denied the gossip.

"So, my good friend Rick just texted me this morning, sent me a link about my new boyfriend. Brian, did you know you’re my new boyfriend? Yes guys, Brian Valentine, who does my hair, my nails, my eyebrows, sometimes my spray tan, sews my gear together. Oh, last night, he bedazzled my nails, is my boyfriend. Nice. Think, think, think! Thank you, boyfriend," she said.

It will be interesting to see how Flair's professional wrestling career unfolds on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

