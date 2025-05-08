Charlotte Flair reveals the truth about her 'new boyfriend' in WWE

Charlotte Flair has been romantically linked with her WWE stylist since her official divorce from Andrade. The Queen has now finally addressed her relationship with her colleague.
Earlier today, Charlotte took to her Instagram story and revealed that one of her friends, Rick, informed her about the ongoing dating rumors with Brian Valentine.
The 14-time Women's Champion shut down the speculation, saying Brian is only her personal stylist and they are just friends.
"So, my good friend Rick just texted me this morning, sent me a link about my new boyfriend. Brian, did you know you’re my new boyfriend? Yes guys, Brian Valentine, who does my hair, my nails, my eyebrows, sometimes my spray tan, sews my gear together. Oh, last night he bedazzled my nails, is my boyfriend. Nice. Think, think, think! Thank you, boyfriend," she said.
Check out her Instagram story below:
Where is WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair?
Charlotte Flair hasn't appeared on TV since failing to dethrone the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, on Night One of WrestleMania 41. She appears to have taken some time off following The Showcase of the Immortals.
Meanwhile, the Buff Barbie has been feuding with Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on SmackDown.
The two women will face each other to determine the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship.
This all but confirms that Flair is out of the title picture for a while and will miss the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10 in St. Louis.
However, fans won't have to wait much longer to see The Queen back on their television screens.
Flair is featured on the official Money in the Bank poster, which will take place on June 7. Will she return in time for the marquee Premium Live Event? Only time will tell.
