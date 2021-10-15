Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, having worked for major companies like WWE, NJPW, and AEW. Before becoming an integral part of All Elite Wrestling, he wrestled for WWE until 2018.

So is Chris Jericho on good terms with WWE?

Surprisingly, yes. Y2J is one of the very few wrestlers who have good relations with WWE even after joining AEW. He often comments about WWE and also mentioned that he misses working for Vince McMahon.

During a recent episode of Saturday Night Special, the former world champion was asked what he misses most about working in WWE:

"Honestly, my interactions with Vince. I really, really enjoyed working for Vince McMahon because he challenged me, he challenged me as a professional. He challenged me on my ideas. It wasn't easy and at the end of the day, its Vince's ice cream shop, as Pat [Patterson] would say, and you're living in it," Jericho said.

Also, Chris Jericho recently appeared on WWE's talk show called The Broken Skull Sessions. This signifies that he has maintained healthy relations with the company. The show featured him and Stone Cold Steve Austin discussing the highs and lows of their time in WWE.

Most of their talks related to AEW were seemingly removed from the final edit of the episode due to professional reasons. However, it's still amazing to see how Vince McMahon allowed a wrestler from a rival company to be featured on a WWE show.

What was the reason behind Chris Jericho's departure from WWE?

Chris Jericho was involved in a rivalry against Kevin Owens which was set to conclude at WrestleMania 33. Owens was the Universal Champion at the time, so the rivalry revolved around WWE's major world championship. Jericho was told that he will probably main-event WrestleMania alongside Kevin Owens.

However, plans were changed and Kevin Owens lost the Universal Title to Goldberg. Chris Jericho's rivalry with The Prizefighter lost its legitimacy and the match did not main event the grandest stage of them all. Instead, Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens became the opening match on WrestleMania 33's card.

Due to the booking decisions that surround not only this feud, but other storylines as well, the first-ever Undisputed Champion developed frustrations with WWE and later left the company in 2018.

Thankfully, AEW didn't mistreat Chris Jericho and made him a mega-star. We will surely see him win more championships in AEW.

