Is CM Punk in WWE 2K24?

Fans have been wanting to know if CM Punk will be in WWE 2K24 ever since the Straight Edge Superstar made his illustrious comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The latest installment in WWE and 2K’s collaboration features a roster of more than 200 playable superstars such as Roman Reigns to Rhea Ripley.

Players and fans alike, may be disappointed to learn that CM Punk won’t be included in the at-launch version of WWE 2K24. His absence was confirmed after 2K revealed the full roster of playable superstars in the highly-anticipated game. That being said, the Voice of the Voiceless could be introduced as a DLC superstar sometime in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that WWE 2K15 was the last game in the franchise to feature the former multi-time world champion. Punk has also appeared in AEW Fight Forever and that may have been the reason for his omission from 2K24. There’s no denying that fans would love to see the return of their favorite superstar in the upcoming WWE game.

Did CM Punk appear at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Perth, Australia, hosted the 14th annual Elimination Chamber premium live event. The show featured five matches in total at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley headlined the event against Nia Jax in their native country.

Elimination Chamber: Perth also featured appearances from Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. CM Punk, who was previously announced to work the PLE, didn’t appear due to his tricep injury.

The former multi-time WWE Champion did, however, post an emotional message on his Instagram wherein he appreciated fans for their support and asked them to enjoy the show.

“Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all,” Punk wrote.

It remains to be seen if Punk appears on RAW-post Elimination Chamber this week.

