Cody Rhodes left the wrestling universe stunned with his sudden departure from AEW last month. Being one of the founding members of Tony Khan's promotion, it was hard for fans to accept that Rhodes had parted ways with the company to which he showed so much dedication.

Since then, people have been speculating about Cody Rhodes' next move. Although he is yet to make his official return, The American Nightmare has reportedly inked a deal with WWE. As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the three-time TNT Champion recently signed a new contract with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Cody Rhodes is really leaving AEW to come back to WWE. Genuinely shocked Cody Rhodes is really leaving AEW to come back to WWE. Genuinely shocked

Since this massive signing took place during the WrestleMania season, it has led to the possibility of Cody Rhodes appearing on The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in six years.

Is Cody Rhodes likely to return at WrestleMania 38?

If recent reports are to be believed, then the WWE Universe will witness Rhodes take on a former rival at WrestleMania 38. The company plans on making the former Intercontinental Champion's return as memorable as possible.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has huge plans for Rhodes' return. Vince McMahon reportedly wants the former AEW star to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins, who is currently not scheduled to compete at the Show of Shows.

"Yeah, he's coming," said Meltzer. "I mean, that's it. He's coming, he's wrestling Seth at WrestleMania unless something changes, and I don't expect... I sure watched this [Raw] not thinking anything's changing."

The decision makes sense as there won't be a better stage for Cody to make his much-awaited return than WrestleMania. Moreover, a match against a top-tier performer like Seth Rollins would instantly establish The American Nightmare as a main-event superstar among the casual audience.

WWE teased the return of Cody Rhodes on this week's WWE RAW

it girl ☆ @haharollins i’m not sorry, but seth rollins vs. cody rhodes could easily be MOTN at wrestlemania, maybe even MOTY i’m not sorry, but seth rollins vs. cody rhodes could easily be MOTN at wrestlemania, maybe even MOTY https://t.co/nGCN7j0OjQ

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins desperately trying to get himself on the WrestleMania card.

The Architect competed against Kevin Owens in RAW's main event, with the winner receiving the opportunity to have a talk show segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Show of Shows. Despite his best efforts, The Messiah couldn't overcome a determined Owens.

After the match, the RAW commentators used the words "absolute nightmare" and "dashed hopes" to describe Seth Rollins' crumbling WrestleMania ambitions.

These phrases hinted at Cody Rhodes being The Architect's next opponent. The company also didn't edit out the "Cody" chants, which were heard during a backstage segment featuring Seth Rollins.

Would you like to see Rhodes vs Rollins at WrestleMania? Sound off below!

