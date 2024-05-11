Is Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul a Winner Takes All Match for the WWE and US Titles? What we know following SmackDown

Nick Aldis welcomed Cody Rhodes to the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He introduced him to his challenger for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia: WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Given The Maverick's social media influence on the mainstream audience, he was a good choice for Crown Jewel 2022 against Roman Reigns and King and Queen of the Ring 2024 against The American Nightmare.

During the segment, Rhodes and Paul agreed on a Champion vs. Champion match at the Premium Live Event scheduled for May 25, 2024. However, the exact stakes have not been made clear by the superstars or WWE. The Maverick claimed he would walk out as the Undisputed WWE Champion when he pins Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, The American Nightmare revealed that upon defeating Paul, Rhodes will become a Grand Slam Champion.

From one perspective, it does seem like a Winner-Takes-All match since both champions referred to walking out with the other's championship belt. On the other hand, nothing has been made official yet, apart from being a Champion vs. Champion match.

Furthermore, there is a higher chance that Cody Rhodes will continue to be champion following King and Queen of the Ring 2024. After building his story for two years, it won't make sense to have Paul challenge Rhodes and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

With the event two weeks away, WWE should reveal the exact stakes soon!

Logan Paul made a bold claim during his segment with Cody Rhodes

The Maverick is an excellent heel and does great work with the mic. He insults the crowd and puts himself on a pedestal, almost resembling the style of Hollywood Rock.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul claimed to be the biggest attraction in the promotion and the rocket fuel that has soared the product to the sky recently. The crowd viciously booed him, but that only shows how good he is as a WWE heel.

Logan Paul's latest title defense was a Triple-Threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

