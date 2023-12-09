Is Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot in jeopardy following major SmackDown segment? Insight into the possibility

Cody Rhodes has talked about finishing his story at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare was ruthlessly prevented from seizing his moment by The Bloodline last year. He may find himself in trouble once again next year in Philadelphia due to a certain Straight Edge Superstar.

During his live promo on SmackDown, CM Punk talked about headlining WrestleMania. The Voice of the Voiceless also namedropped Roman Reigns in the same promo. Given Rhodes’ unfinished business with Reigns, he may not be able to finish his story if Punk gets in the way.

Expand Tweet

That being said, it dows look like CM Punk is most likely to kick off a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW next Monday. The Second City Saint teased The Visionary as his next opponent without mentioning him by name.

Even if Punk wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match next year, he could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Night 1. This would leave Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns II set for the next night.

What happened after Cody Rhodes ran into CM Punk backstage on SmackDown?

Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes cut a live promo on SmackDown tonight. The American Nightmare paid tribute to the armed forces in his promo. The Second City Saint’s promo was more storyline focused, with a major AEW reference.

Rhodes ran into Punk at Nick Aldis’ office backstage on SmackDown. The American Nightmare referenced Punk’s promo in which he talked about finishing the story. He then said it was good to have Punk back in WWE as they shook hands.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk will be on WWE RAW next Monday where he will put pen to paper. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will join the red brand. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs next Monday.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here