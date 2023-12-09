How did CM Punk tease his first WWE opponent on SmackDown? Major clue you might have missed

CM Punk cut his first promo on WWE SmackDown in nearly a decade. The Straight Edge Superstar was live and in living color at the Tribute to the Troops special edition of the blue brand tonight. He also teased his first opponent during the promo.

Punk dropped several clues about who he’ll face for the first time in WWE in 10 years. The Voice of the Voiceless eyed a World Heavyweight Championship replica while entering the ring on Smackdown tonight.

He also referenced Seth Rollins’ issues with him during his promo without namedropping The Visionary. The 45-year-old took a major shot at the World Heavyweight Champion when he said he wasn’t even 'The Man' of his own house (a reference to Becky Lynch’s WWE gimmick).

CM Punk continued his mind games by not mentioning Seth Rollins by name even once in his promo. He even namedropped many other WWE stars, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Wise Man Paul Heyman.

The Second City Saint ended the promo by saying he’ll put pen to paper on WWE RAW next week. In the wake of his latest promo, it is safe to assume that Punk is headed to the red brand to officially kick off his world title program with Seth Rollins.

What did CM Punk say about Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

CM Punk namedropped several WWE Superstars during his latest promo on SmackDown. He whom he’s friends with as well as those who’ve talked about Punk being challenging to work with in the past.

The former WWE Champion namedropped Roman Reigns during his promo. Punk said he acknowledged the Tribal Chief. He then talked about Paul Heyman, saying he (Reigns) shouldn’t forget who the “OG Paul Heyman Guy is.”

