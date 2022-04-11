Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE, but is he part of the roster in WWE 2K22?

WWE 2K22, the latest entry in developer 2K's long-running video game series, was released in March and has received generally positive reviews from players. After the disastrous and highly-criticized 2k20, the newest edition has been a much-needed return to form.

The game was not the only anticipated debut during this year's WrestleMania season, however. Around the time of 2K22's launch, rumors began circulating about former AEW star Cody Rhodes signing with WWE.

The American Nightmare made his shocking return to the company after six years at WrestleMania 38, facing off with Seth Rollins in a match that nearly stole the show. With Rhodes back in his original company, many fans have wondered if he is included in the game.

Is Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K22?

The answer is no. Cody was not included in the game's roster as he hadn't returned to the company at the time of release. However, there is always a chance that he will be added as a DLC character.

Thankfully, WWE 2K22 has a detailed Creation Suite and several players have uploaded their versions of The American Nightmare in Community Creations, allowing players to play Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K22.

Cody Rhodes might not be in WWE 2K22, but he is finally back with the company

Cody Rhodes' shocking exit from AEW took the wrestling world by storm. Rhodes was one of the company's founding members and served as Executive Vice President alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. As soon as news broke of his departure, rumors began flying that he was returning to WWE.

At WrestleMania 38, it finally happened. The former TNT Champion's iconic entrance theme hit on the Grandest Stage of them All when Seth Rollins was waiting for his mystery opponent. The crowd was thrilled to see one of the most beloved AEW stars return to WWE.

Rhodes and Rollins proceeded to put on a show that captivated the live audience. The American Nightmare took the fight to The Visionary, performing his father's iconic Bionic Elbow and putting Rollins away after multiple Cross Rhodes'.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Cody cut an emotional promo, stating that his goal was to win the World Championship that his father Dusty Rhodes couldn't win.

Much of the WWE Universe seems hopeful that The American Nightmare will fulfill his dream and win the Unified WWE Universal Championship before his time is done.

