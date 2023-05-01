Is Dakota Kai related to WWE megastar Roman Reigns? Tracing her Samoan roots

Dakota Kai is currently having an eventful time in WWE. She has been part of a stable ever since her return at last year's SummerSlam, but not the one with Roman Reigns. Although both stars have similar lineages, their connection doesn't extend in regards to the family.

Dakota Kai and Roman Reigns are not related. Kai is of Samoan descent on her mother's side, who originated from the village of Lepea on the island of Upolu. Aside from Samoan, Dakota is also of Irish descent. However, she was born in Auckland, New Zealand. While Reigns is also of Samoan descent, that doesn't mean they're related.

Although Kai is not part of the legendary Anoa'i family, many of them have treated Dakota as one of them. On WrestleMania 39, Tamina helped Kai with her gear. Dwayne Johnson even acknowledged The Damage CTRL member's comments about how one of her inspirations growing up was The Rock.

Kai is currently part of Damage CTRL with Bayley and IYO SKY. She also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with the Japanese star but lost it to Becky Lynch and Lita before WrestleMania.

Did Dakota Kai feel any pressure for being Samoan in WWE?

It's no secret that several Samoan wrestlers have made a name for themselves, aside from the legendary Anoa'i family consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Rock, and more. There are also the likes of Xyon Quinn and Samoa Joe. Despite the notable names tied to the lineage, it was something Kai had no problems with.

During a previous interview with WWE, Dakota Kai was asked if she felt pressured about being part of the rich lineage of Samoan stars. She responded that she never felt pressured and has always embraced her culture.

"I never felt any pressure about that. I've simply always embraced being ‘afakasi. Mum would make sure us kids would grow up with a strong sense of who we are and where we came from. I've visited Samoa twice and visited my mum’s home village of Lepea. She would always make traditional Samoan dishes for us, and we would have family get togethers somewhat regularly. Family is priority within the Samoan community, which means the support system I get from them is amazing," said Kai.

It remains to be seen what else is in store for the 34-year-old's future in WWE, and if an inclusion to The Bloodline is one of them.

