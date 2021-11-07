Dave Bautista, better known to WWE fans as Batista, is now well-established in the world of Hollywood. He's currently filming for upcoming releases, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Knives Out 2. He's one of many WWE superstars to find fame through cinema.

Batista's WWE days are behind him. After his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35, he confirmed his retirement. Also, his lifestyle and diet have changed from his days on the road.

So is Dave Bautista a vegan?

According to Men's Health, as of April 2021, Batista no longer eats poultry. He’s completely meat and dairy-free and follows a mostly plant-based diet. Although he still eats fish a couple of times a week, he intends to become a full-time vegan in the future.

Dave Bautista discussed his current diet with Men's Health in October 2021:

"The only thing that’s killing me is because I grew up on chicken adobo, which is a very common standard Filipino dish. And it’s one of the few dishes that I make constantly. I make it for myself, I make it for my friends. And now I still make it for my friends, but I have to just sit there and watch them eat it, and it’s torture." (h/t Men's Health)

Of course, during his time with WWE, he was trying to eat as many calories as possible whilst working out regularly. Later, he cut out dairy products when he found it worsened his asthma. As of 2010, the former World Heavyweight Champion cut out red meat and pork.

Dave Bautista looks soon to join Sami Zayn, Bryan Danielson, Queen Zelina, and many more who follow a vegan lifestyle.

How many world titles did Dave Bautista win in WWE?

After his days aligning with Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair in the Evolution stable, Batista became a main-event player.

Overall, he won six world titles in WWE. He's a two-time WWE Champion, and four-time World Heavyweight Champion. His final reign as world champion ended at WrestleMania 26 when he was defeated by John Cena in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the future, Dave Bautista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was due to be inducted into the class of 2020, but his induction was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edited by Abhinav Singh