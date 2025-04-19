Is Dean Ambrose coming back to WWE at WrestleMania 41? Recent SmackDown hint analyzed

Any mention of the name Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) always receives a massive buzz within the WWE Universe despite his exit from the company in 2019. The go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 saw yet another rare mention of The Lunatic Fringe by his former Shield Brother. This has now sparked speculation about a potential return of Jon Moxley at The Show of Shows this Saturday.

The Triple Threat match featuring Rollins, Reigns, and Punk was heavily built around “The Shield” storyline, and now Ambrose’s mention has sparked curiosity among the WWE Universe over the fact if the subtle reference on the blue brand show was a potential hint of Ambrose's comeback to WWE at WrestleMania 41.

Unfortunately, the answer is no, Jon Moxley is currently working for AEW, a rival company to the Stamford-based promotion, and is reportedly under contract with the Tony Khan-led company till 2027. This assures that Moxley will not return to WWE at WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins kicked off the go-home edition of the blue brand tonight, where he talked about the long-standing history between him, Reigns, and Punk, revealing how Paul Heyman brought him, Roman Reigns, and “Dean Ambrose” to the Stamford-based promotion to be Punk’s Shield.

Seth Rollins wants Dean Ambrose and a top WWE superstar to induct him into the Hall of Fame

While speaking on Fanatics Live Signing, a fan asked the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins who he wanted to induct him into the Hall of Fame one day down the line. Many assumed Rollins would take his wife, Becky Lynch’s name.

However, The Visionary stated he wanted Roman Reigns, whom he will beat at WrestleMania Saturday, and Jon Moxley to induct him into the Hall of Fame when the Stamford-based promotion decides to immortalize him.

WWE fans are one sleep away from knowing who will stand tall and leave Las Vegas with a win between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns this WrestleMania Saturday.

