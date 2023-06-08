In a recent episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes brought up Dominik's teardrop tattoo and declared it to be worse than his notorious neck tattoo. The Judgment Day star acquired a teardrop tattoo around the time he was involved in a storyline conflict with his illustrious father, Rey Mysterio, in 2022.

Even though the tattoo has been deemed hideous, it's clear that Dominik was committed to his arrest plot. He appeared to be naive as ever and claimed that the experience had transformed him.

The trend of WWE superstars sporting tattoos is becoming more and more common, and when done well, can look great and enhance a wrestler's personality. A wrestler's tattoos play a significant role in their appeal and enable them to connect with a specific segment of the WWE Universe.

Dominik's situation, however, has had the opposite effect. It has failed to earn him favor with the audience. Still, it's not the worst tattoo. Saying it is would definitely be unfair to the illustrious list below, which highlights four wrestlers who managed to give the art of tattooing a bad name!

#4 Batista's terrible navel tattoo during his days in WWE

Minovsky @MinovskyArticle In memoriam of Bautista’s black sun belly button tattoo. In memoriam of Bautista’s black sun belly button tattoo. https://t.co/UCcyd8x747

Batista's WWE persona has always been aggressive, and his tattoos have matched that intensity admirably. The Animal sported some cool tattoos that become popular throughout his WWE career.

One tattoo, on the other hand, did not elicit the same response. The tattoo around Batista's navel appeared odd. Batista's entrance featured the sun around his belly button, but it didn't make the ink appear remotely stylish.

The tattoo appeared to have been done at random, which was especially surprising given that he had only a few tattoos at the time. After some time had passed, Batista covered this tattoo by adding ravens that bore the skull and the number 202 on it.

#3 The Undertaker's 'Sara' tattoo

90s WWE @90sWWE The Undertaker getting his first tattoo as Paul Bearer looks on 📸 The Undertaker getting his first tattoo as Paul Bearer looks on 📸 https://t.co/MTzqTGGnh8

The Undertaker is covered in some very impressive tattoos, which contribute to his scary appearance. Even after all these years, one of The Undertaker's tattoos has undoubtedly perplexed the vast majority of wrestling fans.

He once had the name Sara etched on his throat, which was apparently a nod to his ex-wife. The Deadman has stated that getting this tattoo was one of the most excruciating experiences of his career, even though it was one of the more brief tattoo sessions.

He got rid of the tattoo on his neck and then covered it with chains when he started dating Michelle McCool, whom he eventually married.

While having the tattoo initially must not have been particularly enjoyable, getting it removed must have been a painful experience.

#2 Rey Mysterio's 'Mexican' tattoo

How ironic is it that Mysterio Senior appears on this list? Mysterio has several profound pieces of body art, some of which include the names of his children inked on his right and left biceps. He also has tattoos that pay tribute to his wife, his ancestry, and his religion.

Mysterio proudly sports the word "Mexican" tattooed across his stomach. The tattoo is bold but shoddy when compared to Rey's earlier work.

The legendary wrestler told WWE.com that the tattoo on his stomach hurt the most out of all of his other tattoos. It's difficult to argue with him on that point.

#1 Hulk Hogan's 'Immortal' tattoo

Hulk Hogan spent several years without getting any tattoos. As a result, many people were surprised by his addition of ink. He was under the impression that using his 'Immortal' nickname would be effective, but it was not. The terrible tattoo was not helpful in any way.

The design of the tattoo appeared to be fairly large and intricate. It stuck out for being distinct, but not in a good way.

