Is Drew McIntyre mocking WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with his new merchandise? (Opinion)

Is McIntyre mocking The beast?

Last month, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever Scottish, and first-ever British, Royal Rumble winner. He eliminated Brock Lesnar, after The Beast Incarnate dominated the entire first half of the match, before chucking Roman Reigns over the top rope to win it all.

Well, McIntyre made no bones about choosing his WrestleMania opponent, signalling his intention to face The Beast for the WWE Championship with WWE subsequently confirming the match for WrestleMania 36.

Needless to say, Lesnar didn't take The Scottish Psychopath's Claymore and verbal barbs lying down - attacking the Insane Championship Wrestling Hall of Famer since, making the colossal clash at WrestleMania becoming ever more personal.

Well, today, WWE released new Drew McIntyre merchandise in the form of a t-shirt with McIntyre's name emblazoned and "Claymore Country" written below.

One interesting point to note, though, is the positioning of McIntyre and the Claymore on the item. The sword is the perfect size and alignment to mirror Brock Lesnar's iconic sword tattoo.

The Beast Incarnate's choice of ink has been on the wrong end of many a joke online ever since he had it etched permanently on his skin. While it may be merely a coincidence, McIntyre's new t-shirt seems to fittingly take aim at his WrestleMania opponent just weeks out from them getting in the ring in a match that may just see the first ever Scottish, and British, WWE Champion crowned!

The placement of that sword really can’t be coincidence, can it...? pic.twitter.com/1dRhHV3P0x — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 17, 2020

Might Drew McIntyre be stirring the pot with this merchandise design? I guess we'll find out in the weeks to come as we head full speed along the Road to WrestleMania towards this colossal clash!

