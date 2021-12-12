Drew McIntyre has become one of the most popular names in WWE after working to reach that level for years. He's been the company's top babyface since 2020 and his in-ring work has been praised by everyone.

A few months ago, The Scottish Warrior decided to include an interesting detail to his on-screen character - his warrior sword. Since then, the mighty blade has been an integral part of his persona.

Is Drew McIntyre's sword real?

Yes, it is. The sharpness of the blade was most notably showcased on a recent episode of Smackdown which aired on December 10th, 2021. In a backstage segment, the former world champion drove his sword through WWE Official Adam Pearce's desk.

Fans have previously seen Drew McIntyre use his sword to intimidate his opponents. He delayed a battle royal on a recent episode of Smackdown by scaring everyone in the ring as he swung the blade inside the ring.

What is the name of Drew McIntyre's sword? What is its significance?

On an episode of RAW in August 2021, Drew McIntyre revealed that the name of his sword is Angela, which was also his mother's name.

He discussed his thoughts about WWE using his Scottish heritage to add value to his character through the sword on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

"A lot of us are big, in shape, and hopefully a little handsome, but you want something to look different outside the box. I said, ‘I’m Scottish, why don’t we lean into the Scottish thing,’ Eventually they came to me and said, ‘How would you feel about bringing it in, bringing your heritage and history in. I said, ‘I absolutely love it.’ Then they gave me the big ass sword. I’ve been swinging that around for a long time now. We just gave it a name. It’s named after my late mother which is really cool. I’m bringing it to the ring now and I’m starting to use it. Hopefully, there is an endgame for this thing. There must be an endgame for this thing. If I’m going to bring it to the ring this much, I’m going to use this bloody thing properly.”

Adam Pearce banned Drew McIntyre's sword from ringside, so it may have been the last time we saw Angela being used to terrorize other WWE stars.

However, it surely added significant value to storylines, especially when it was stolen by Jinder Mahal.

