Is Drew McIntyre using Broken Dreams again in WWE? Exploring potential hint 

Drew McIntyre has had a tough time since WrestleMania 40. Not only did The Scottish Warrior lose the World Heavyweight Championship within minutes at The Show of Shows, but he also missed out on becoming the number one contender for the title on the RAW after 'Mania.

Nevertheless, the former World Heavyweight Champion remains one of the most iconic WWE Superstars on the roster. And one of the things that makes him so iconic is his incredible theme song.

Right now, Drew McIntyre walks out to the theme song "Gallantry." It is an emphatic song with a background score that gets the crowd excited. But if a recent post on Facebook by WWE is anything to go by, The Scottish Psychopath could revive his old theme. The company posted a video of McIntyre's old theme "Broken Dream," captioning the post with the lyrics of the song.

Given all that has transpired with Drew McIntyre in the past few weeks, it would be the ideal time to bring back the ''Broken Dream'' theme, as it would resonate with his current persona.

However, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling if McIntyre will choose to revive his old theme. But whether he uses it or not, his goals remain the same.

Drew McIntyre body-shamed his good friend Sheamus on RAW

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly a broken man right now. He had everything taken away from him in a matter of hours. So, it's understandable why he is so angry and annoyed with everything around him, to the point, where he is coming off as a bit egotistical. Well, this hubris seems to have gotten the better of him, leading to some rather questionable events on this week's RAW.

Confronted by his good friend, The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, McIntyre did not hold back. When Sheamus called out McIntyre for blaming everyone but himself, The Scottish Psychopath decided to go after the former's weight. Having just returned from a major injury, the 46-year-old Sheamus has packed on a few pounds and has been roasted for the same by critics. Well, McIntyre decided to get in on the action, as he body-shamed the former three-time WWE Champion.

It looks like WWE would go down the road that leads to a feud between McIntyre and Sheamus. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out between the duo in the coming weeks.