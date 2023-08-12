Is Edge responsible for elevating 45-year old's career? Taking a look at their history

Over the years, Edge has cemented his legacy in WWE. From winning major titles to feuding with big names, The Rated R Superstar has done it all. Naturally, his career has served as an inspiration to many upcoming superstars. However, there was a time he helped elevate the career of a 45-year-old established star.

The star in question is Sheamus. At WrestleMania 35, The Celtic Warrior suffered a concussion that kept him away from the action for eight months. During this time, Sheamus was in a tough spot, but visiting Edge's house changed the game. After visiting the Hall of Famer, he was inspired to achieve his career Grand Slam. Sheamus said:

"When I got the concussion at Mania in New York, I thought my career was going to be over. I kept doing Celtic Warrior Workouts and I was actually at Edge's house and I saw the titles on the wall. I saw the Intercontinental title, and I was like, 'I can't give up now. I'm so close to getting that final piece of the puzzle.' That motivated me to come back in the best shape possible."

While Sheamus has had a great career since he returned, the Irish superstar is yet to complete his Grand Slam. It seems his ambitions to complete the Grand Slam will have to wait considering the Intercontinental Championship, the only title he hasn't won, is not on SmackDown.

Edge and Sheamus will face each other next week on SmackDown

On SmackDown this week, Edge returned to the blue brand for the first time since he faced Grayson Waller some time ago. This appearance from the 49-year-old surprised many since he was not advertised for the show. Seeing The Ultimate Opportunist elevated the mood of the WWE Universe.

He went on to deliver a promo and spoke about SmackDown in his hometown Toronto next week. The Rated R superstar mentioned he will be celebrating his 25-year anniversary next week, and he wanted to celebrate the same by taking on his old friend Sheamus.

He went on to call out The Celtic Warrior, and the latter obliged to the same. After Sheamus entered the ring, the duo went on to speak about his visit to The Rated R Superstar's house and even went on to show embarrassing videos and photos of each other. The segment ended with Sheamus accepting the challenge.

While the leader of Brawling Brutes has been competing regularly on the blue brand, his opponent for next week has not been the most active superstar. Considering they have so much respect for each other, it will be interesting to see the match featuring the two superstars.

