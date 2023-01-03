Is Edge returning on WWE Raw tonight?

WWE Raw is set for a super show this Monday after a brilliant Friday night SmackDown to end the previous year. There are two blockbuster championship matches with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair defending the WWE Raw Women's Championship against a tricky Alexa Bliss.

However, Monday Night RAW could get even bigger this week with a star-studded return. According to Xero News, Edge could make his return tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Edge was last seen in an 'I Quit match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. The Hall of Famer was in control and had victory within sight. However, the famous Rhea problem struck again and tilted the match in favor of Finn Balor and Judgment Day.

Since then, there has been no trace of Edge. There are rumors of Edge having very few matches on his contract per year; however, we don't have any confirmed news on it.

Austin Theory sends a message to Seth Rollins ahead of their championship match on WWE RAW

The failed Money in the Bank cash-in was a game changer in Austin Theory's career. We saw a new side of the young star immediately, and he also won the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series WarGames in a triple-threat match.

In the first WWE RAW of 2023, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. Ahead of his match, Theory has made his intentions clear, promising to show the Visionary his place.

"@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It's NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw"

Another big match that will take place on the show is Bianca Belair defending her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Belair and Bliss have been allies for months now. However, since Bray Wyatt's return, we have constantly seen his presence around Bliss. While Wyatt may not be physically on Monday Night RAW with Alexa, his antics seem to have been mostly successful in converting Alexa Bliss.

Two weeks ago, we almost saw Bliss deliver the sister Abigail on Belair. Last week on WWE RAW, Bliss confirmed her heel turn by attacking The EST with a glass vase. With Bliss returning to her darker side, her chances of winning the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair look stronger day-by-day.

