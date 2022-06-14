Is Ezekiel really Elias on WWE?

Ezekiel debuted on RAW after WrestleMania 38 as a clean-shaven babyface who claimed to be Elias' younger brother. However, there was something wrong right from the off, as he looked incredibly similar to The Drifter.

Zeke doesn't carry a guitar, have a beard, or an uncanny ability to persistently tell the audience to silence their cell phones, hold their applause, and shut their mouths. However, only Kevin Owens (and, to a certain extent, Becky Lynch) have addressed the possibility of the brothers being the same person. Everyone else is blissfully settled into the fact that the newcomer is in no way The Drifter.

Since Zeke's arrival on RAW, Owens has been persistent in his search for the truth. KO defeated Zeke at Hell in a Cell but couldn't get the answer he needed out of him.

With Ezekiel running around saying he is not Elias and even inviting his brother to RAW next week, we don't blame you for wondering if he is indeed Elias like Kevin Owens claims.

If you are looking for the answer to that question, we have the answer for you.

Although Ezekiel is, in kayfabe, not Elias (yet), they are one and the same in real life. They are both played by Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo, who is a famous wrestler and musician. He has been wrestling for nearly 15 years.

Ezekiel's feud with Kevin Owens

Zeke debuted on the main roster to a lukewarm reception, and when he started feuding with Kevin Owens, many fans were left disappointed.

However, the two men have since exceeded expectations and produced quality segments weekly. It is one of the funniest running gags in WWE today, and both superstars deserve a ton of credit for knocking it out of the park.

KO has gone to great lengths to get the truth out of Zeke, even putting the latter through a lie-detector test. However, his search for the truth is yet to be fruitful.

Elias' younger brother lost his debut pay-per-view match to Owens at Hell in a Cell. Despite the loss, he never caved to KO's pressure. In fact, he played him like a fiddle when he lied to him, saying he was Elias to get a match against him. The most recent episode of RAW saw the newcomer pick up a victory via count out over The Prizefighter.

There is every chance that the clean-shaven superstar will eventually admit that he is indeed The Drifter. Given how much fans are invested in this character arc, such a reveal will be greeted with a massive pop.

Elias was one of the most popular superstars when he was active, and we expect his return next week on RAW to be a momentous occasion.

